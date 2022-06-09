By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 14:11

Prince William spotted selling the Big Issue in Westminster. Credit Wikimedia

PRINCE WILLIAM has been spotted selling the Big Issue in Westminster, London, England today, June 9

Prince William is normally spotted wearing a suit and tie but today he donned a red vest and jeans as he went undercover as a Big Issue seller, according to the BBC.

The Duke of Cambridge happened to be noticed by a passerby who thought they recognised him and got in closer for a better look. The passerby said he had a ‘private moment with the future King, who was humble and working silently in the background’ before the royal asked if he wanted to buy the Big Issue.

When the passerby said he had ‘no change’, father-of-three William, dressed in a blue shirt and matching jeans, produced a mobile card machine.

The Duke of Cambridge has been working alongside projects helping the homeless since his late mother, Princess Diana, took him to visit a London homeless shelter when he was a child.

This is not the first time Prince William has been involved with homeless charities. In August 2019 then 27 years old he spent the night sleeping outside next to wheely bins in a sleeping bag at an event organised by Centrepoint, in his role at the time, as patron for the charity.

