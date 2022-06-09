Puzzle Solutions Edition 1927

By Marcos • 09 June 2022 • 11:18
1 Kick; 2 Knob; 3 Buoy; 4 Yarn; 5 Nick; 6 Know; 7 Wasp; 8 Page; 9 Erse; 10 Edge; 11 Ewer; 12 Ring; 13 Gnaw; 14 Wars; 15 Slim; 16 Mars. PARSLEY
1 Wyoming; 2 Gemini; 3 Gene Kelly; 4 Atlanta; 5 Eliot Ness; 6 Diamonds; 7 Rowan Atkinson; 8 Figure skating; 9 The Netherlands; 10 Plagiarism.
Across: 1 Adds; 3 Apoplexy; 9 Magneto; 10 Enter; 11 Glass of water; 13 Talent; 15 Casted; 17 Danger signal; 20 China; 21 Tangent; 22 Engraver; 23 Espy.
Down: 1 Almighty; 2 Dogma; 4 Proofs; 5 Preparations; 6 Entreat; 7 Yard; 8 Persona grata; 12 Idolatry; 14 Leaving; 16 Writhe; 18 Needs; 19 Ache.
Across: 4 Shrimp; 7 Abundant; 8 Ambles; 10 Apace; 13 Grey; 14 Tale; 15 Oust; 16 Fly; 17 Dale; 19 Etui; 21 Hands down; 23 Cart; 24 Sari; 26 Sag; 27 Lied; 29 Sago; 32 Mess; 33 Ether; 34 Molars; 35 Ultimate; 36 Severe.
Down: 1 Carat; 2 Rural; 3 Idle; 4 Stars; 5 Ruby; 6 Muesli; 9 Meteor; 11 Paw; 12 Cedar; 13 Guesses; 15 Old; 16 Fun; 18 Antler; 20 Twist; 21 Hag; 22 Dad; 23 Cajole; 25 Age; 28 Issue; 30 Ahead; 31 Order; 32 Mane; 33 Exit.
EASY
HARD
