Rebel Wilson introduces girlfriend as she announces she is gay

By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 19:21

Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Credit Rebel Wilson Instagram

REBEL WILSON introduces her girlfriend Thursday, June 9, to her plethora of Instagram fans, and announces she is gay

On her Instagram post, she wrote “I thought I was searching for a prince, but what I needed was a princess!”

All her followers have shown their support.

Rebel Melanie Elizabeth Wilson is an Australian actress, comedian, writer, singer, and producer and is now dating Ramona Agruma.

According to the Mail Online Ramona and Rebel attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party together three months ago.

Hugely successful actress, Rebel, has appeared in films and TV series, such as ‘Bachelorette,’ an American romantic comedy and ‘Super Fun Night,’ a popular American TV series.

Born in Sydney, New South Wales, in Australia, she studied acting at the ‘Australian Theatre for Young People.’ Later, she went to New York on a scholarship for further training. Her first significant work was in the musical ‘The Westie Monologues’ which brought her to public attention.

She began her acting career with the Australian TV series Pizza,’ where she played a supporting role. The series also led to a spin-off movie, where she reprised her role. After appearing in several other popular TV shows and movies over the years, she eventually became known internationally, especially after appearing in American movies, such as ‘Bachelorette’ and ‘Pitch Perfect.’

She has also played a voice role in the video game ‘Ice Age: Continental Drift.’ Her acting skills have won her several awards, such as the ‘Teen Choice Award’ and ‘MTV Movie Award.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.