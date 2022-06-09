Robertson Cars exclusive interview: Play it Again… Sam

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 11:54

Samantha when she worked for a newspaper at the age of 20

Samantha Robertson owns a successful preowned car business on the Costa del Sol, Robertson Cars. We spoke with Samantha for our Women in Business special…

What is the business?

I run Robertson Cars, a successful second-hand car business on the Costa del Sol, specialising in quality guaranteed Spanish Registered cars and helping fellow expats find the right vehicle. I help clients ITV their cars by arranging bookings, collecting the car and taking it for the test – some of my golfing friends even ask me to ITV their cars while they are out on the course playing!

When did you start the business and what is your background?

I used to work at a newspaper in my younger days and started working with my late husband Gordon in Glasgow when we were in our twenties and we owned car showrooms. We moved to Marbella in 1986 and sold second hand cars until Gordon died 6 years ago.

36 years ago when cars were advertised in newspapers, sellers used mobile numbers and you had no idea who they were! We were first to add our name ‘Robertson the name to trust’ and others started to copy our style of advertising. Now, with the advance in technology, people are buying cars on the internet.

Have you always wanted to own a business?

I decided to go it alone to prove to myself that I could do it and that I could survive in a predominantly man’s field – building up this excellent reputation over the last 36 years made me want to continue. It feels good when clients tell me that I was recommended to them as someone to trust that sells good quality cars. It is very satisfying when I help other women that have been widowed and they feel comfortable and relaxed dealing with me. I also have a friend helping me at the moment who came over for a golfing holiday and never left!

What motivates you?

Buying and selling quality cars with low kilometres that have been well maintained. I don’t have many cars but they are all checked and in excellent condition. I do the paperwork and transfers of ownership through a Gestoria and explain all documentation to my customers. My family say to me “why are you still working at 72 years old?’” The answer is because I enjoy it!

Do you have any advice?

Do something you enjoy. Be it selling, cars, plants, clothes. Just remember, some leaders are born women.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hopefully not pushing up Daisies!

Any final words?

A quote from the famous film Casablanca: “Of all the car joints in all of the towns in all of the world, you come to mine.”

I work mainly part-time and by recommendation, I am often out driving so the best way to contact me is via email: [email protected]

Leave a message: 952 832 173

WhatsApp: 608 658 785

Website: Click here