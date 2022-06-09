By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 14:03

Russia carrying out "aggressive conscription campaign" in Donetsk People's Republic

Russia is allegedly threatening citizens in the Donetsk People’s Republic in an effort to get them to sign contracts with the Russian Federation Constitutional Court.

Russia’s “aggressive conscription campaign” in the Donetsk People’s Republic, was reported on Thursday, June, 9, by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine after they intercepted a phone call they believe evidences their claims.

In the telephone exchange, a woman and a man of the “DPR” discuss how the “mobilised” from the occupied territories of Donetsk region are “agitated” to sign contracts with the Russian Federation Constitutional Court.

A woman speaks about alleged torture:

“The agents arrived. One signed at once. The others, who did not sign, were forced to put the armour together and were taken away in an unknown direction.”

“Phone numbers are unresponsive. They put them in a pit. The pit is a basement. Seven contracts were signed afterwards.”

“At the end of the day they signed, they changed their minds. They promised 230 thousand roubles each. And they were sent to the front line on that very day. Four of them were three hundred, one was two hundred”.

A woman also recounted her acquaintance’s story about previous years’ practices:

“When her husband was under contract in 15-16 years and when the boys were reluctant, they stored weapons, they shot them themselves.”

“Now they’re being reassassigned. They passed a law. Now women who start getting violent are put on trial for up to 20 years.”

The news of Russia’s aggressive conscription campaign in Donetsk People’s Republic follows claims of Russia allegedly appointing the new head of Ukraine’s Donetsk People’s Republic, Vitaliy Khothsenko according to the city advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

