By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 15:14

Russia promises direct response if Ukraine uses long-range weapons systems Credit: Creative Commons

Russia’s Moscow will give a direct response to any usage of long range weapons systems by Ukraine’s Kyiv claimed a Russian diplomat on Thursday, June, 9.

Russia’s Moscow will respond immediately if Russia is attacked with long-range weapons systems, from Kyiv, Ukraine, stated the Head of the Russian Delegation to the Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, Konstantin Gavrilov, on the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Thursday, as reported by TASS.

“We particularly put the spotlight on the delivery (to Ukraine) of long-range howitzers and HIMARS MLRS that threaten not only Donbass but Russia as well.”

“We have clearly laid out Russia’s stance: if the Russian Federation is attacked with these long-range systems, the response against the decision-making centers will be immediate,” he stressed.

The envoy also commented on claims that the the darknet is full of offers of selling Javelins that Ukraine had received from the US.

“I think, this is happening not without the involvement of Ukraine’s military and political leadership. I am not ruling out anything anymore,” he added.

According to the diplomat, any promises made by Ukraine to not use the weapon systems to strike Russia are “not worth a red cent.”

The news follows reports of Russia allegedly threatening citizens in the Donetsk People’s Republic in an effort to get them to sign contracts with the Russian Federation Constitutional Court.

