By Matthew Roscoe • 09 June 2022 • 9:54

WATCH: Ukraine's forces destroy Russian ammunition warehouse. Image: @StepanGronk/ Twitter

THE 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces confirmed that they had successfully bombed a Russian ammunition warehouse in the Pologovsky district of Ukraine.

According to the brigade, with the help of aerial reconnaissance by the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, the attack on the Russian ammunition warehouse was in direct retaliation following shelling from Russian troops on three settlements in the area.

The brigade said Wednesday, June 8: “Artillerymen of the 44th OAbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of aerial reconnaissance of the 81st brigade of the 5th BTGR, bombed the accumulation of enemy equipment and ammunition in the Pologovsky district.”