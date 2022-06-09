WATCH: Russian Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant burns close to Kremlin

VIDEOS circulating online show a fire raging at the Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant in Russia, which produces Russian military equipment.

The Zagorsk Optical-Mechanical Plant, which produces precision optical equipment for the Russian military, was seen burning in videos shared on social media and continues the recent trend of spontaneous fires in Russia.

The huge fire at the plant, which is a producer of precision optical equipment for the military, such as active infrared night vision devices and binoculars, comes after Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a large warehouse of Russian ammunition in the Pologovsky district of Ukraine on Wednesday, June 8.

The factory is about 80 minutes north of the Kremlin and the destruction of these kinds of facilities will hamper Putin’s war efforts in Ukraine, as noted by several war commentators.

Good morning from #Mordor. Zagorsk Optical Plant is on fire in #Russia. They make various military optics. Everything there is so flammable all of a sudden. Those damn cigarettes. They'll kill you. Glory to #Ukraine 🇺🇦✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/iTsWdPXDa7 — Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer 🇺🇦🇨🇦✊🏻 (@CanadianUkrain1) June 9, 2022

According to their website, “the JSC “ZOMZ” (Zagorsk Optical and Mechanical Plant) is a legendary enterprise of the Russian optical industry.”

“Since 1935, it has been manufacturing observation equipment, medical ophthalmological equipment, laboratory instruments, and more recently, dosimetric equipment and safety equipment.”

Massive fire just minutes from the #Kremlin. Destruction of these kinds of facilities in the military-industrial complex directly hamper Putin's genocidal efforts in #Ukraine. This is giant optics factory established in 1935. Se their website here: https://t.co/tq41aomRLS pic.twitter.com/Ann0yrMXCc — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 8, 2022

As noted the fire comes after the 44th Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, with the help of aerial reconnaissance from the 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, successfully bombed a large warehouse of occupiers’ ammunition in which Russian MLRS systems were also destroyed.

The 44th Artillery Brigade said on Wednesday, June 8: “Artillerymen of the 44th OAbr of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of aerial reconnaissance of the 81st brigade of the 5th BTGR, bombed the accumulation of enemy equipment and ammunition in the Pologovsky district.”

“It is known that Russian troops fired at three settlements in the Pologovsky district. Enemy shells hit Gulyaipole, the villages of Dobropolye and Upper Tersa.

“Earlier, the Russian military left some positions in the Melitopol and Vasilyevsky regions. As it became known, they moved in the direction of Kherson region.”

