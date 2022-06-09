By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 12:08

Exclusive interview: Sady Alexandra Licintuña of Centro Hiperbarico

Born in Ecuador, Sady Alexandra Licintuña has been based on the Costa del Sol for 24 years, becoming a leader in her sector by using the most advanced technology…

What is the business and your role?

My business is called Centro Hiperbarico (Hyperbaric Medical Centre) in Estepona and I offer hyperbaric medicine. It is a medical speciality that consists of introducing the patient into a chamber programmed at a higher pressure than atmospheric pressure to breathe pure oxygen. I run the clinic and also treat patients.

Have you always wanted to run your own business and what made you start your own business?

When my husband suffered an acute myocardial infarction that left him in a deep coma for three months, the medical prognosis was not good, so I began researching how I could reverse the diagnosis. I started researching how I could improve his quality of life and discovered that Hyperbaric Medicine could do it. I never imagined it would be so effective – my husband is now living a normal life. I discovered that there was nothing on the Costa del Sol about hyperbaric medicine, so, being an entrepreneur, this was the incentive to open the doors of the clinic.

What is your background in the field?

My experience in the sector as an entrepreneur started with this new project. Prior to this project I have had real estate businesses in Madrid since 2002.

When we saw the general improvement my husband had with this treatment, we moved to Estepona on medical advice. Here I decided to start and open the clinic to help improve the quality of life of people who were going through the same situation.

When did you decide to open the clinic?

In July 2014 we opened the Hyperbaric Medical Clinic. At that time, few knew or had heard of this medicine, but after seven years we have more than 1,600 patients treated who have improved their health.

How does it work and who can benefit from the treatment?

When 100 per cent pure oxygen is breathed at high ambient pressures, the oxygen dissolved in the body fluids, especially in the blood plasma, is significantly increased, increasing its transport by more than 23 times and reaching all the body’s tissues, turning oxygen into a real medicine with its own therapeutic effects.

Chronic pain, sports injuries, fibromyalgia, and stress are some of the most popular treatments. Children with cerebral palsy and infant neurological damage have also benefited from this treatment. We are a reference clinic at European level and every year we receive children from all over Europe.

What motivates and inspires you?

I am motivated by the desire to continue helping other people by spreading the word about the benefits of hyperbolic medicine, which is little known in Spain but is becoming more and more widely known. In my personal life, I like hiking, walking and watching the sunrise with my dogs because it fills me with energy and vitality!

Do you have any advice?

The most important advice is that you have to have a lot of passion for what you want to do and be constant and, above all, believe in what you do.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

In 10 years time I would like to feel at peace and calm. Enjoying everything I have done during this time. I also hope that I would like to see the business continue.

