By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 June 2022 • 22:13

Saving the Kentish Plover photographic expedition Valencia Kentish Plover - Image cc Zeynel Cebeci

The Valencia Generalitat is holding a photographic expedition to the l’Albufera wetlands to help save the Kentish Plover as part of the region’s celebration of world environment day.

The exclusion announced on June 9 will allow anyone interested in learning more about the local birdlife to join a guided photographic tour of the wetlands and surrounding areas.

In particular, the tour will look at the problems faced by the Kentish Plover, which is endemic to and breeds in the area. Trained tour guides will provide those who join the tour with a better understanding of the bird, its breeding patterns and the challenges the species faces.

Photographers will also be provided with opportunities to photograph the bird in its natural environment, as well as its nests and its young. The hope is that those who join the tour will be able to spread the word about the Kentish Plover’s plight.

The species faces threats from dogs and people who regularly chase them, as well as from those who don’t respect established physical limits. High-speed cyclists and other moving vehicles are also a problem for the bird, which typically nests on the ground.

The nature department intends to use the photographs to launch a global campaign online to raise awareness of the damage that is caused to those areas where the birds breed.

When: Sunday, June 19

Time: 6 pm

Duration: 3.5 hours

Distance: 1.6 kms

Difficulty: Low

Where: Estany del Pujol, Valencia

Dress: Sensible walking shoes and clothing (beach and national park)

Other: Bring water, snacks and mosquito spray

The tour is free except there is a €6 charge for the ferry across the lake.

Only those who register will be allowed to join the tour and you will need to be in possession of a camera. Camera phones are not allowed and you must be of legal age to participate.

To register call 96 386 80 50.

This promises to be a fantastic day out but also an important one in that those who participate in the photographic expedition can help to save the Kentish Plover.

