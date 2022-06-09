Schoolchildren in Torrox learn all about recycling and separating waste

By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 13:28

Schoolchildren in Torrox learned all about recycling and separating waste. Image: Torrox Town Hall

Torrox celebrated World Environment Day with an activity designed to teach local schoolchildren all about the importance of recycling and sustainability.

On June 3, Torrox schoolchildren participated in a day of various educational activities promoted by the Consortium of Solid Urban Waste from the Provincial Council of Malaga, the Torrox Town Hall and the organisation Ecoembes.

The activities took place in the Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox, and the children learned how to separate waste and recycle packaging properly so that they could then pass the information on to their families.

There were also workshops on making nests and birdbaths out of drinking cartons and making traditional games with metal sheets, as well as games and experiments designed to allow them to discover the properties of packaging and the importance of recycling it in order to avoid the consumption of more raw materials.

The day was held to mark the occasion of World Environment Day (June 5), which aims to promote making small changes in our daily lives, such as recycling packaging, in order to live in a way that is more sustainable and more respectful of nature.

