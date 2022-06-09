By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 17:44

Single mother in Elche awarded 26 weeks maternity leave by court ruling Credit: Creative Commons

A ruling has recognised the right of a teacher from Elche, a single mother, to enjoy up to 26 weeks leave for her son, due to added paternity leave, and not just the 16 weeks granted to mother.

The trade union CSO, “Consejo Sindical Obrero,” encouraged the teacher from Elche to claim a right that is already being recognised in several courts throughout Spain and which has even led to a law that is already being debated, as reported by Diario Informacion.

Until it is included in the legislation, there is no other option but to claim it, and CSO encourages single mothers to take the step, as the judges, in this case from Alicante’s administrative court number 2, allude to the “protection of human rights”.

The teacher, who teaches at a secondary school in Elche, is overjoyed. When asked by Diario Informacion, she said that her first motivation for going to court was knowing that her son would be at a disadvantage compared to other babies.

“My son was going to lose time with me, his mother, a handicap compared to the others because I was single”, she stated

The trade union CSO stated that “the Valencian Government, in its policy of developing rights stemming from the Botanical Pact, should reconsider and apply without further delay the extension of this right automatically and ex officio”.

