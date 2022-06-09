Spain’s DGT publishes its 2030 Road Safety Strategy plan

Spain’s Directorate General of Traffic has published its Road Safety Strategy on Thursday, June, 9. Spain’s DGT took to Twitter to announce its publication of the Road Safety Strategy plan for 2030 stating: “Do you want to know what the #SeguridadVial2030 Strategy consists of? 🤔From the DGT we want traffic to be safer every day, because together we all add up to road safety, we add up to life. 🌟 #EntreTodosSumamos”, alongside a short video and a link to the publication. ¿Quieres saber en qué consiste la Estrategia de #SeguridadVial2030? 🤔Desde la DGT queremos que cada día la circulación sea más segura, porque entre todos sumamos seguridad vial, sumamos vida. 🌟 Descubre más en https://t.co/YBpHoAwAzd #EntreTodosSumamos pic.twitter.com/CpZ0F78HPh — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) June 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DGTes

According to DGT, the 2030 Road Safety Strategy was born with the aim of serving as a national reference framework for all parties involved in road safety policy in Spain in the 2030 horizon; but at the same time giving continuity to the efforts and achievements made by the previous Road Safety Strategy in 2011-2020.

Moreover, at a time when mobility and technology are immersed in a process of continuous change, a flexible Strategy is required, capable of adapting to them.

This new Strategy is the result of a process of reflection in three areas.

Firstly, internally, by the Directorate General of Traffic, carrying out an evaluation of the previous strategy and the road safety situation, both current and foreseen for the future.

Secondly, an analysis of the most relevant international strategies and resolutions, in order to remain in line with the most current and efficient trends and proposals in favour of the safety of all road users.

And finally, a process of shared reflection with the main road safety actors in Spain, both from the different competent public administrations and from civil society.

An English copy of the Road Safety Strategy 2030 is available in PDF format on the DGT’s official website.