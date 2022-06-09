The scents of Sens: the future of the candle industry

By EWN • 09 June 2022 • 15:51

Sustainability can be defined as the responsible use of our current global resources to meet present-day needs without jeopardising the needs of the future. It has been a top priority among both consumers and producers for a while now and is only growing in its importance. Initially consumer-driven, this topic is now a paramount discussion point in boardrooms, as corporate leaders begin to accept the role they play in this global effort.

One such company is SENS, a luxury candle-making brand at the forefront of this industry’s development to become more eco-friendly. Led by Michael Romero, SENS is set to whip out every other candle brand on the market, not only because of its sustainable products but because it is also able to deliver the most intense fragrance money can buy alongside this.

A brief history of candle making

Over the years, there have been a number of different forms of the candle-making process. These processes differed both within and between cultures, with a plethora of different methods and ingredients being used across both of these dimensions to produce this revolutionary product.

As is the case for many of our modern-day products, the candle’s origin can be traced back to the Ancient Romans in the year 500 BC. These rudimentary candles utilised tallow wax produced from cow and sheep meat in combination with a twine strand.

In the wake of the Roman Empire’s collapse, the demand for high-quality candles exploded as olive oil suddenly skyrocketed in scarcity – thus removing the possibility of using other light sources at the time such as oil lamps. As a consequence of this growth in demand, the world’s first candle-making specialists were conceived.

After beeswax was used to produce candles for a short time, it was quickly replaced in the 18th century by spermaceti due to the rise of the whaling industry around the world. This oil was a perfectly suited ingredient for candles as it produced a pleasant smell when burnt, and would not melt and lose its form in the summer.

SENS’s future for the candle industry

Up until today, the most commonly used wax for candle production is distilled paraffin from oil and coal shales. However, as a by-product of crude oil and a major particulate pollutant when burned, paraffin wax has proven to be one of the least sustainable and environmentally friendly ingredients to use in the production of candles.

In addition to the global scale of its damage, the adverse impacts of burning paraffin wax can also be felt on a smaller, more personal scale by consumers. This is because this substance is extremely toxic and damaging to the home environment. By focussing on keeping their products all-natural, SENS’s response to this issue has been revolutionary.

The luxury candle brand implements a non-toxic and eco-friendly wax blend based on soy as well as wooden wicks (instead of metal ones) to produce an incredibly sustainable candle. SENS’s efforts are not limited to their products alone, as their packaging has simultaneously been designed with sustainability and renewable materials in mind.

About Michael Romero

Michael Romero created this Miami-based candle company following his exit from his seven-year collaboration with renowned jewellery brand Miansai. During this time, Romero worked as a commercial photographer for the brand and built his visual and branding experience from the ground up.

Romero seeks to capitalise on the skills he has developed over this time to kickstart SENS with specialist marketing strategies that implement his creative use of visuals. With this focus on visuals and dynamism, Romero is able to effectively and silently portray in SENS’s marketing the elevated level the company occupies above its competitors.

Final Thoughts

By all accounts, SENS is undoubtedly well on its way to reaching the pinnacle of the candle-making industry. Not only are their products designed to be extremely luxurious and pampering, SENS has managed to do so while also producing a candle that is perhaps the most sustainable and environmentally friendly iteration to date.

By taking advantage of Romero’s extensive branding and marketing experience, the success of this revolutionary luxury candle brand is secured. For more information on SENS, please see their Instagram page.