By Tamsin Brown • 09 June 2022 • 19:39

Things are looking up in Axarquia, Malaga, as unemployment drops. Image: Jebulon, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

Rincon de la Victoria has 126 fewer unemployed people than last month, and there has been a generalised reduction in unemployment in Axarquia, in Andalucia.

June has gotten off to a positive start. The number of unemployed people registered at the offices of the public employment services in Andalucia fell by 20,341 people in May, which implies a drop of 2.61 per cent, bringing the total number of those registered in the public employment services to 758,457, according to data provided on June 2 by the Spanish Ministry of Labour and Social Economy.

In Axarquia, there has been an almost generalised drop in unemployment since last month. Rincon de la Victoria is the municipality with the greatest reduction in the number of unemployed people, as it began June with 126 fewer than a month earlier (3.41 per cent).

Rincon is followed by Nerja, with 125 fewer unemployed people (6.85 per cent). Torrox has started June with 51 fewer unemployed people and Velez-Malaga with 41.

In the interior, the best figure comes from Colmenar, where the number of unemployed people has been reduced over the last month by 32 (10.92 per cent). On the other hand, the worst figure has come from Moclinejo, where the number of unemployed people has risen by 11.

Malaga ended May with the lowest level of unemployment since 2008 and a record number of registered workers. The positive trend that was cut short by the pandemic has been recovered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.