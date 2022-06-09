Tributes flood social media following the death of Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr Rafferty

By Matthew Roscoe • 09 June 2022 • 7:40

THOUSANDS of tributes have been paid on social media for popular horse racing enthusiast Michael Rafferty, best known by his Twitter handle @AnaglogsDaughtr, which was inspired by his great love for horses’ Arkle and Anaglogs Daughter.

An outpouring of affection for Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr Rafferty has spread across Twitter following news of his death late on Wednesday, June 8.

“With a heavy heart, Michael ⁦@AnaglogsDaughtr has sadly passed away after a hard-fought battle with health issues that unfortunately couldn’t be overcome. On behalf of Michael’s family, we would to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support,” a post from Mark Noone read.

“Michael’s passion and knowledge of the racing industry were second to none. We were extremely proud of him and we were lucky enough to share some of his special moments on the racetrack with him.

“We feel these memories would have not been created without the close friends of Michael.”

With a heavy heart Michael ⁦@AnaglogsDaughtr⁩ has sadly passed away after a hard fought battle with health issues that unfortunately couldn’t be overcome. On behalf of Michael’s family we would to thank everyone for there kind wishes and support. pic.twitter.com/8V43rLJmom — Mark Noone (@marknoone87) June 8, 2022

RTE’s Suzanne Campbell, first reported that Michael had been admitted to hospital on May 25, writing: “Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr had a bad turn healthwise yesterday and is quite ill in hospital, unfortunately.

“His family would like all his followers to know and please keep him in your thoughts. They will know more from the hospital on his prognosis later today.”

Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr had a bad turn healthwise yesterday and is quite ill in hospital unfortunately. His family would like all his followers to know and please keep him in your thoughts. They will know more from the hospital on his prognosis later today 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/E6YixEClR7 — Suzanne Campbell (@campbellsuz) May 25, 2022

Ms Campbell continued to update Michael’s friends, family and fans about his health via social media updates.

Her last update was a few hours before Michael’s death was announced. She wrote: “Update on Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr. His condition has regressed unfortunately and he’s depending on the machines.”

Update on Michael @AnaglogsDaughtr. His condition has regressed unfortunately and he’s depending on the machines. Hopefully better news tomorrow x 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0oXFdCaqw9 — Suzanne Campbell (@campbellsuz) June 8, 2022

Following the news of his death, RIP Michael began trending on Twitter as tributes poured into the social platform for the popular horse racing fan.

Leopardstown Racecourse wrote: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of Michael’s @AnaglogsDaughtr passing. A great friend of Leopardstown, an encyclopedia of racing knowledge, a mental health advocate within racing; and all with a great sense of humour! Condolences to his friends and family. He will be greatly missed.”

We're deeply saddened to hear of Michael's @AnaglogsDaughtr passing. A great friend of Leopardstown, an encyclopedia of racing knowledge, a mental health advocate within racing; and all with a great sense of humour! Condolences to his friends and family. He will be greatly missed pic.twitter.com/plJZB6ZZ5m — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) June 8, 2022

“V sorry to hear this. Condolences to his family. Michael helped me out with a few old pictures for various features over the years and so pleasant about it. We’ll miss him on here. RIP,” Irish sports writer Brian Flanagan wrote.

Another person wrote: “Michael was one of the brightest stars in the racing twitter community. Although most of us never met him we all considered him a friend. His posts on racing history, his humour (and his fishing regarding Aidan being Vincent’s son) will be sadly missed. RIP Michael.”

Michael was one of the brightest stars in the racing twitter community. Although most of us never met him we all considered him a friend. His posts on racing history, his humour (and his fishing regarding Aidan being Vincent's son) will be sadly missed. RIP Michael 💔 — Neil McConnell (@NeilMcConnell70) June 8, 2022

“Michael was one of a kind on Twitter and brought many a smile to my face. His love of horse racing and his great love for Arkle & Anaglogs Daughter will be greatly missed,” another wrote.

This is so sad. Michael was one of a kind on Twitter and brought many a smile to my face. His love of horse racing and his great love for Arkle & Anaglogs Daughter will be greatly missed.#RIPMichael Just for @AnaglogsDaughtr , a photo of #Himself #Arkle pic.twitter.com/SRkIyzEFzb — Paul Walbyoff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 🌻 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@P_JWally) June 8, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: “Truly awful news. Michael was probably one of the first people on Twitter you’d follow when getting into the social media side of racing, always sharing knowledge and great racing pictures, he was one of the originals. RIP Michael.”

Truly awful news. Michael was probably one of the first people on Twitter you'd follow when getting into the social media side of racing, always sharing knowledge and great racing pictures, he was one of the originals. RIP Michael 🙏 https://t.co/zbX96FgVNS — Jay (@TracksideJay) June 8, 2022

“RIP Michael. He brought a lot of joy to people’s lives on this platform, including mine, by sharing memories. Rest easy,” another person said.

RIP Michael 😥 he brought a lot of joy to people's lives on this platform, including mine, by sharing memories. Rest easy. https://t.co/2BbE4vRRjr — Liz Bachelor (@Lizadorauk) June 8, 2022

Another person wrote: “So sad to wake up to the news of Michael’s passing. Twitter is a poorer place without him, and he will be missed by so many. RIP @AnaglogsDaughtr.”

So sad to wake up to the news of Michael’s passing. Twitter is a poorer place without him, and he will be missed by so many. RIP @AnaglogsDaughtr. pic.twitter.com/VpDEQJPLiW — ⓀⒶⓏ👷🏼‍♀️🇺🇦 (@1doublehandful) June 9, 2022

Racing journalist Danny Power wrote: “Disappointing news that Michael has died. I enjoyed his commentary from afar and his wit. RIP and say hello to Aidan O’Brien’s father Vincent.”

Disappointing news that Michael has died. I enjoyed his commentary from afar and his wit.

RIP and say hello to Aidan O’Brien’s father Vincent. — The Thoroughbred (@thethoroughbred) June 8, 2022

