By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 11:35

Two Ukrainians face 13 years in prison for fighting in Russian Army Credit: Ukraine General Prosecutor's Office

Two Ukrainians who fought in the Russian Army and were taken prisoner in Bashtanka were imprisoned for 13 years, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

The two Ukrainians sentenced to 13 years in prison, after fighting in the Russian army, reportedly also provided anti-aircraft defence near Kakhovska, Ukraine.

According to the Prosecutor General Office’s report, the court found two citizens of Ukraine guilty of perpetrating a state crime (part 1 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) on the basis of public accusations brought by prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General.

The Kyiv Shevchenkivskyi District Court sentenced them to 13 years’ deprivation of liberty and confiscation of property.

Prosecutors informed the court that two residents of Crimea joined Russia in 2014 and 2020 and signed contracts of military service in military unit No. 12676 of the Russian Armed Forces.

The two Ukrainians participated in combat operations of the Russian Army in the territory of Mykolayiv and Kherson regions in February 2022.

From February 25 to February 28, they provided defence support to Russian forces near the Kakhovska hydroelectric power plant dam near the town of Nova Kakhovska, Kherson. Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region.

On February 1, the accused were engaged in a battle with Ukrainian military units near Bashtanka, Mykolayiv region. Bashtanka, Mykolayiv region. On 2 March 2022, they were captured on the territory of Mykolayiv region.

