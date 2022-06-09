By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 15:47

HMS Protector. Credit: UK Ministry of Defence

UK Royal Navy Ship makes historic visit to Canada and has arrived in Montreal Thursday, June 9

The Ministry of Defence confirmed today that, as part of the UK’s commitment to the Arctic region, HMS Protector has arrived in Montreal, Canada, for the ship’s first-ever visit to the country.

The ship is hosting researchers and academics from both the UK and Canada to collaborate on important issues in science, technology, defence and global security.

HMS Protector is the Royal Navy’s ice patrol ship and is its only icebreaker. It can travel at speeds up to 15 knots and boasts two cranes capable of lifting up to 60 tonnes of equipment to help resupply ice research stations.

Deployed for 330 days a year, Protector’s crew includes a team of hydrographers, who undertake exploratory surveys and ensure that environmental guidelines are being upheld.

The ship is commanded by Captain Milly Ingham – the most senior woman to have commanded at sea in the Royal Navy.

UK Armed Forces Minister, James Heappey said: “We have a long-standing and important relationship with Canada that involves military alignment, training exercises and the sharing of expertise. But, this relationship runs deeper than just Defence, and HMS Protector’s work underlines the importance the UK and Canada place on science, technology, climate change and security.”

Susannah Goshko, British High Commissioner to Canada: “I have been looking forward to the arrival of HMS Protector in Canada since my own arrival in the country last year. The ship is not only a remarkable research and survey vessel but she also represents the very best of Britain in a modern and challenging age.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.