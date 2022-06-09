Unrivalled events with Sam Woodrow International

By Euro Weekly News Media • 09 June 2022 • 11:13

Sam Woodrow, a professionally trained performing artist who grew up in a small village in Buckinghamshire, delivers exclusive experiences and unique moments with precision and technicality as an extension of a continuous love of the Performing Arts.

By expressing passion through strong execution, combined with a fresh and fierce attitude, Sam Woodrow will ensure your events are a head above the rest and produces exceptional results.

From ballet to break dance, Sam has trained and performed since the age of three, attending multiple dance classes every day after school and even at weekends! She didn’t realise she could turn her passion into a career that could take her around the world!

After deciding she didn’t want to study at University, Sam auditioned for some of the top dance academies in the UK and was accepted into them all, ultimately choosing the prestigious Urdang Academy in Angel, London, to continue her dream.

After graduating, Sam set her sights on becoming a professional performer in a highly competitive field, despite this, succeeded and obtained multiple contracts in the UK and overseas! After several seasons performing around Europe on behalf of other agencies, Sam began reaching out independently to obtain her own national and international clients.

With a passion for performing, limitless contacts, experience in working for highly renowned companies and the drive to succeed, Sam then began to reach out to other artistic professionals with the goal of creating incredible ground-breaking events, to offer her clients some of the best visually stimulating talent and entertainment out there.

Sam, now along with her creative team of costume and prop designers, photo and videographers, hair and makeup designers, all produce bespoke live productions together by bringing imagination to life and approaching client visions with the utmost attention to detail. Sam and the team have now held multiple residencies across Spain’s Costa Del Sol, Greece, Cyprus, France and where it all began, the UK and ensure each client experience is unique.

No company on the coast of Spain offers the skills and level of talent featured in Sam’s productions, not to mention the incredible costumes, choreography, and a genuine love for awe-inspiring entertainment!

If you would like to find out more or speak to Sam about a bespoke event, email Sam on [email protected] or call 662 457 889.