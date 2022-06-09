By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 11:15

US MV-22B Osprey aircraft crash kills four marines in Imperial County Credit: Creative Commons

A US military Osprey aircraft crashed in Imperial County on Wednesday, June 8, killing four people, according to a federal source.

The US MV-22B Osprey aircraft crash was reported by Cpl. Sarah Marshall, from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, who are in charge of operating the aircraft, as reported by Los Angeles Times

Initial reports on social media as well as radio calls had previously suggested that the aircraft was carrying nuclear materials, however Marshall denied these claims.

The Osprey aircraft crashed close to the Glamis Dunes, in close proximity to Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78, according to initial reports from emergency responders, as well as the Imperial County spokesperson Gil Rebollar.

The Naval Air Facility El centro, was supported by local firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and other emergency services, during their response to the incident.

Military officials were reportedly not allowed or were not able to confirm the fatalities, but an anonymous federal source reportedly confirmed that five people were flying onboard the aircraft, with four being killed in the crash.

The exact time of the crash was reported to be around 12:25 p.m., in a statement by 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson.

The MV-22B Osprey aircraft is a tiltrotor aircraft, capable of taking off and landing like a helicopter, but also capable of flying like an airplane due to the way its rotors pivot.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.