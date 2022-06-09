USA: Plans for COVID-⁠19 injections for children under five

By Anna Ellis • 09 June 2022 • 18:03

USA: Plan for COVID-⁠19 injections for children under five. Credit: Wikimedia

WHITE HOUSE today, June 9, confirmed plans for COVID-19 vaccination for children under five years of age.

Driven by President Biden’s comprehensive COVID-19 strategy, including a historic vaccination program that has gotten 220 million Americans fully vaccinated, over 100 million people a booster shot, and made vaccines free, widely available and convenient. Daily COVID-19 deaths are down 90 per cent since he took office.

Today, the Biden Administration is announcing an operational plan that will ensure that vaccines, if authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are readily available for our youngest kids and that we continue the critical work of ensuring that all families know the benefits of getting their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Administration’s vaccination program for America’s youngest children will focus on addressing the specific needs of this age group and their families, recognising that many parents and guardians will choose to get their kids vaccinated through their paediatrician or primary care doctor.

As always, state and local governments, health care providers, federal pharmacy partners, national and community-based organizations, and other entities will be critical to the success of this historic, nationwide effort.

The Administration will continue to work with trusted messengers, including paediatricians, to make a concerted effort to ensure that all families have answers to their questions and know about the importance of getting their children vaccinated.

As the FDA and CDC conduct their independent review processes, the Biden Administration is planning for all scenarios, including for the first vaccinations to start as early as the week of June 20th, with the program ramping up over time as more doses are delivered and more appointments become available.

