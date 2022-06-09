By Joshua Manning • 09 June 2022 • 12:09

WATCH: Spanish Police bust criminal network responsible for trafficking over 800 migrants Credit: Twitter @policia

The criminal network obtained more than €1,200,000 euros in profits by using precarious boats, with which migrants were transported to enter the Spanish coast.

The Spanish National Police have busted a criminal network allegedly responsible for the trafficking of more than 800 immigrants and have arrested four people in the provinces of Cadiz, Murcia and Almeria.

Taking to Twitter they published footage of the operation:

🚩Criminal organisation responsible for smuggling more than 800 migrants busted.

👉🏻Each migrant had to pay around €1,500.

👉🏻 They obtained more than €1,200,000 in profits by using precarious boats for their transfer

👉🏻4 people arrested

🚩Desarticulada una organización criminal responsable del tráfico de más de 800 migrantes 👉🏻Cada migrante debía pagar unos 1.500€ 👉🏻Obtuvieron más de 1.200.000€ de beneficios utilizando embarcaciones precarias para su traslado 👉🏻Hay 4 detenidos pic.twitter.com/etmsh0JmEE — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 9, 2022

Credit: Twitter @policia

Given the difficulty in finding skippers for the boats they used to profit from this criminal activity, the criminal network reused the captains as soon as they reached the coast of Spain.

To do so, they facilitated their return to Morocco so that they could immediately skipper another boat and thus give continuity to human trafficking. Those involved tried to smuggle people into Morocco, sometimes hidden in the cab of a lorry or even in the luggage of a van, vehicles that were taken by ferry from Algeciras to Tangiers.

The organisation charged an average of €1,500 to obtain a place on these boats, so that the profits obtained are presumed to have finally amounted to more than €1,200,000.

The police operation culminated in the arrest of the four main leaders of the criminal network – in the provinces of Cádiz, Murcia and Almeria – as suspects in the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation and against the rights of foreign citizens.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.