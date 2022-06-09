Workman falls six metres from a crane in Malaga city

By Chris King • 09 June 2022 • 19:40

Photo of Malaga's Regional Hospital. Credit: Google maps - John Nichols

A workman on a building site in Malaga city has fallen six metres from a crane.

According to 112 Emergency Services, a workman has suffered a fall of around six metres this afternoon, Thursday, June 9. He was reportedly working on a crane on a building site on Calle Ibarra, adjacent to Paseo de Sancha. It is believed that it was a 42-year-old man who fell, according to a report by malagahoy.es.

Malaga Fire Department has also confirmed that a worker had fallen from a crane on a site where excavations were being carried out. They calculate that he fell from a height of about six metres. Sources explained that although he fell a great distance, the worker was still conscious. He is thought to have suffered a fracture in the process.

After receiving the emergency call at around 1pm, 112 deployed patrols from Malaga National Police, and Local Police, along with an emergency ambulance with a team of medics on board. Malaga Fire Department was also mobilised to the location and it was their crew that rescued the man initially.

As indicated by 112, the man was transferred by ambulance to the University Regional Hospital in the capital.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.