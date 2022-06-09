UrPhone: Your own phone assistant for the price of your coffee

By Laura Kemp • 09 June 2022 • 16:11

Your own phone assistant for the price of your coffee. Image - Pixabay

RUNNING a business can be lots of things; exhilarating, exciting and ultimately profitable. But one of the things that pretty much all business owners will agree can be one of the hardest bits of running their own company is the admin side of things.

From finding the time to answer every business call when you’re already in the middle of a busy work day to catering to the different languages your business enquiries come in from, the actual admin of your business can sometimes take as much time and effort as the work you do.

So what if there was a solution to make sure all your business calls were answered, and all nationalities you work with catered to, simply for the price of a round of coffees each month? And better still, a solution that could actually lower your business phone bills? Enter UrPhone, a brand‐new concept taking all the hassle out of phone admin for businesses and autonomos using one simple app.

The concept

UrPhone is an app which can provide all the benefits of a traditional in‐office phone system; just much more cheaply and easily. Its quick and easy system has solutions for both businesses and autonomous.

Autonomos

While out and about on a job, taking phone calls can be tricky. This can make keeping on top of all the new work that comes your way harder.

UrPhone has a solution for this. Simply using its app, autonomous can create their own business phone line from their normal mobile phone, without the need for a new sim card. This allows you to create a new phone number with a whole variety of national dialling codes, from UK to German and Swedish. Not only does this make your business more appealing to multiple nationalities, it also allows you to have a separate ring tone on your phone for calls expressly to your business line, meaning you always know when you are receiving a business call.

The app also allows you to divert calls from one UrPhone account to another, meaning that if you can‐ not answer your phone while working, the caller will be diverted to any colleagues you may have, who can answer the call. UrPhone’s app even includes an option to create a menu in multiple languages, meaning that if your clients are from different nationalities they can be directed to someone who will speak their language.

All this is from the same price as a round of coffees a month. UrPhone even offers free outgoing business calls as well, actually saving you money.

Businesses

Set up and installed by professionals, UrPhone’s system can provide everything a traditional in‐office phone network can. They offer interactive call transfers ‐ allowing you to see who in your network is free to take a call before you pass it through ‐ as well as professional hold messages, out of hours messages, and even messages in multiple languages allowing callers to be directed to someone who speaks their own language.

Its system also allows voicemail messages to be automatically sent to your email in a downloadable format, making them easier to listen to wherever you are, as well as to share them with colleagues. Beyond that, for companies with colleagues across multiple locations, UrPhone is integrated with Microsoft Teams, allowing you to instantly start a team meeting whenever needed with the highest audio quality.

Get your quote now: +34 865 615 033 • www.urphone.es/urphone