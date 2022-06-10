BREAKING NEWS: Legendary British football manager passes away aged 90 Close
24 Hours of Le Mans driver excluded from endurance race for being too dangerous

By Chris King • 10 June 2022 • 22:32

Image of Philippe Cimadomo's crashed car. Credit: [email protected]

French driver Philippe Cimadomo has been deemed too dangerous to take part in the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The list of competitors for the 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours has undergone a last-minute change. Just one day before the start of the famous endurance race, stewards have decided to exclude a driver who, after three serious accidents, has been declared too dangerous to be allowed to compete.

This decision was made after the free practice session and classification. Veteran French driver, the 62-year-old Philippe Cimadomo, was on the verge of making his debut in the event. He was lined up as one of the three drivers to take the TDS Racing X Vaillante team’s No13 car onto the track in the LMP2 category.

In the two days of practice, Cimadomo was judged guilty of three serious incidents. As explained in a statement by the FIA ​​stewards, the driver “caused an accident in the first free practice sessions and almost caused another at the entrance to the pits. In addition, he lost control in the third free practice session and had a major accident”.

