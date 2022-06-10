By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 19:42

Almeria set to get its first Ikea following approval of planning permission Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria is closer and closer to getting its first Ikea as the executive committee of the Gerencia Municipal de Urbanismo has approved the granting of planning permission to Ikea Ibérica, S.A. for the construction of its facilities in the capital, as reported by Noticias Almeria.

Over 25,000 m² of floor space has been destined to the new Ikea in Almeria, which will be located in the upper area of Rambla Belén, close to the roundabout at the junction with the A-7.

The Councillor for Town Planning and Infrastructures, Ana Martínez Labella made the announcement on Friday , June 10, congratulating “the implementation, in a strategic enclave and in the capital, of what will be the first centre of the Scandinavian giant in the whole province”.

The granting of the building permit to Ikea follows the administrative steps once the Swedish multinational has obtained the favourable environmental qualification for the development of the activity, focused on the sale of furniture and decoration, as well as the favourable resolution issued by the State Aviation Safety Agency of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

With a material execution budget of €14,949,550 the building permit will allow for the construction of an isolated building, that counts with one basement and two floors above ground, which will be used hold the famous household goods, as well as car parks, offices, restaurants and associated spaces.

With a surface area of 20,165 m² and a plot frontage, towards Calle Jose Manuel Gómez Angulo, of 186.55 metres, the site is set to make for a big shopping experience for Almeria locals.

