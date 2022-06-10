By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 18:06
Austria opposes Ukraine as EU candidate unless Estonia and Balkan states are considered
Speaking on Austria’s opposition to the motion, Nehammer made it clear that he would only agree to an EU candidate status for Ukraine together with the status of other applicants, as reported by Kronen Zeitung.
For Austria, it is a necessary “condition” that if Ukraine is granted candidate status, “the same also applies to the states of the Western Balkans and to the Republic of Moldova”, Nehammer stated.
According to Nehammer the proposal had not initially come from Austria but instead from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas also reportedly said at a joint press conference with Nehammer that she would support a joint accession process for Ukraine.
Kallas said that it was vital “that the situation does not become more complicated”.
“All states that follow the principles of the rule of law and democracy must be given a chance. We must not push these states aside,” she stated
Speaking on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nehammer spoke of the importance of all parties collaborating together to end the war. He stated that safe corridors for food and humanitarian aid as well as prisoner exchanges were needed, which required a basis for talks.
“I think it is right and important to confront Putin with his war crimes.”
