Barack Obama among the speakers at the DES-Digital Enterprise Show in Malaga

By Chris King • 10 June 2022 • 19:24

Image promoting the DES event in Malaga. Credit: [email protected]_show

The DES-Digital Enterprise Show in Malaga will run for three days from June 14 to 16, with Barack Obama among the speakers.

Malaga city will host the DES-Digital Enterprise Show from June 14 to 16, 2022. This event is a prestigious reference to digital transformation in southern Europe, being held for the first time in the capital city of the Costa del Sol.

Former US President Barack Obama is among the long list of experts scheduled to visit Malaga. The DES will bring together around 15,000 attendees, of which about 12,000 will spend three nights in accommodation in the city and its surrounding areas.

These 12,000 attendees will travel to the Andalucian city with the aim of learning about the latest innovations and solutions to carry out digital transformation in different industries.

As a result of the influx of visitors, the hotel sector is flourishing. According to direct sources from hotels established in the capital of Malaga, along with the event’s travel agency and the accommodation platforms consulted by laopiniondemalaga.es, the occupancy level between June 14 and 16 is 96 per cent.

It must be taken into account that, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) from last March, Malaga has 12,106 places available in its hotel establishments. Therefore, the occupation will almost certainly reach almost 100 per cent during the week of DES.

In order to accommodate all the attendees of the technological event, the organisers have begun to look for alternative locations. Towns in the vicinity of the capital, such as Torremolinos or Benalmadena, will thereby benefit from this overflow of people requiring accommodation.

With these data, it is expected that the economic impact of DES2022 in Malaga will be improved, as well as increasing the contracting of services related to the tourism, culture and gastronomy industry.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.