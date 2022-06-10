Benidorm, RTVE and Generalitat are already preparing for Benidorm Fest 2023

By Linda Hall • 10 June 2022 • 14:11

BENIDORM FEST: Series of galas to choose Spain’s Eurovision entry Photo credit: CC/Aytoeru

BENIDORM town hall, the Generalitat and state broadcaster RTVE are already planning Benidorm Fest 2023.

Benidorm hosted the series of galas held to select the song that would represent Spain in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest held in Turin (Italy).

Following an initial meeting between representatives from RTVE and the regional government, Herick Campos – director general of the Valencian Community Tourism Board – announced the creation of a working group to plan next year’s event together with Benidorm town hall.

The objective is to capitalise on the success and popularity of the Benidorm Fest as well as the Pre Party Benidorm Fest held in Plaza de la Hispanidad on the night of the final.

Spain’s votes were also announced from the iconic Benidorm plaza in a programme that was watched by millions worldwide and also worth millions in indirect advertising.

