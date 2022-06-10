BREAKING: Base of Wagner Group mercenaries destroyed by Ukrainian forces

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 11:00

Image: luhanskaVTSA/ Telegram

THE Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a base housing Wagner Group mercenaries in the occupied Luhansk region, according to the Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

The base housing the Wagner Group – a network of mercenaries and a de facto private army of Russian President Vladimir Putin – in the town of Kadiivka in Luhansk Oblast, which has been under occupation since 2014, was destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, June 9.

Making the announcement through messaging service Telegram, Head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration and Strategic Communications Directorate of Armed Forces of Ukraine, Serhiy Haidai, said: “This time the Wagner base caught fire. The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck it well.

“The enemy base is located at the local stadium in Kadiivka, which the Russians brazenly occupied in 2014.”

Twenty-two Wagner mercenaries, who were camped down in the football stadium, died in the shelling from Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Reports from Ukrainian media suggest that four people survived but were seriously injured.

У Кадіївці (колишній Стаханов) Луганської області знищена база Вагнерівців на місцевому стадіоні. Були росіяни — нема росіян pic.twitter.com/kEssDjCKxB — Армія FM (@Armia_fm) June 9, 2022

This is the second report of Putin’s de facto private army suffering heavy losses.

On Tuesday, May 31, it was reported that Ukraine’s army had destroyed a large unit of the Wagner Group in the Donbas region.

Ukraine’s Security Service intercepted communications suggesting that ordinary Russian soldiers were now afraid to fight in Ukraine after word of the Wagner Group mercenaries’ demise spread.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian guerrillas took out a large group of “Wagnerites” in Donbas and after the destruction of such an “elite unit”, Russian soldiers were left “afraid to fight.”

An intercepted telephone conversation revealed: “It’s f*cking Special Forces! Trained, f*ckin’ trained! They’re all dead. Well, not all of them, there are some leftovers. I don’t know, I don’t see any other way out of this situation.”

