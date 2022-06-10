BREAKING: Russia reportedly bomb Neptune missile plant in Ukraine

By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 8:55

UNCONFIRMED videos circulating on Friday, June 10 reportedly show a huge fire raging at the Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant, where elements of Ukrainian ‘Neptune’ anti-ship missiles are produced, following a missile strike from Russia.

Missiles launched into Dnipro from Russia appear to have targetted a plant in Ukraine linked to Neptune missile production, which were famously used to sink the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva.

Video footage circulating on social media shows black smoke billowing from the plant and fires raging at the entrance to the facility.

No further information has been provided with regards to the missile strike.

According to their website, “the Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant is a large machine-building enterprise with 85-years of experience in manufacturing products for aircraft engineering, hydraulic equipment for mining operations and consumer goods.

“Founded in 1927, the enterprise has kept a steady rate of growth and development, achieving a respectable status of the largest Ukrainian manufacturer of the aircraft engineering equipment used both in military and civil aircraft industry.”

It was the US Pentagon that confirmed that two Neptune missiles sank the Russian flagship missile cruiser Moskva on April 14.

The senior official claimed that the US are able to confirm that Neptune missiles were in fact the source of the explosion on the ship.

“We assess that they hit it with two Neptunes,” a Pentagon official told reporters at the time.

The sinking of the Moskva “is a significant loss,” the official said on April 15. “It’s going to be a blow to their pride, and we would expect it will be a blow to their morale.”

