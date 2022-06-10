By Guest Writer • 10 June 2022 • 15:28

Billions of pounds wasted on PPE Credit: Jernej Furman Flickr

BRITAIN set to destroy unwanted PPE equipment losing €4 billion according to a report issued by the Public Accounts Committee issued on June 10.

There was a mad rush for protective clothing at the start of the battle against coronavirus and there have been accusations that not only were some purchasing regulations ignored, but senior Government ministers made sure their friends obtained contracts.

This latest report issued by a panel of MPs appointed to oversee expenditure make the startling claim that the Department for Health & Social Care (DHSC) lost 75 per cent of the £12 billion it spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) in the first year of the pandemic to inflated prices and kit that did not meet requirements.

This included fully £4 billion of PPE that will not be used in the NHS and needs to be disposed of.

There is no clear disposal strategy for this excess but the Department says it plans to burn significant volumes of it to generate power – though there are concerns about the cost-effectiveness and environmental impact of this “strategy”.

The report goes on to say that as a result of DHSC’s “haphazard purchasing strategy” 24 per cent of the PPE contracts awarded are now in dispute – including contracts for products that were not fit for purpose and one contract for 3.5 billion gloves where there are allegations of modern slavery against the manufacturer.

Thank you for reading ‘Britain set to destroy unwanted PPE equipment losing €4 billion’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.