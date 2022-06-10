By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 8:01

DGT announces 16-year-olds will soon get driving licences in Spain. Image: Mike B/ Pexels

OBTAINING the B1 driving licence will soon be a reality for 16 and 17-year-olds in Spain following an announcement from the DGT.

The Directorate General of Traffic (DGT) has said that 16-year-olds will soon get driving licences in Spain, but only for “electric vehicles with a maximum speed of 90 km/h and a maximum weight of 400 kg.”

Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, said on Thursday, June 9: “In accordance with the provisions of the European Driving License Directive, we will regulate a new B1 driving license from the age of 16 for electric vehicles with a maximum speed of 90 km/h and a maximum weight of 400 kg.

“It is already in use in countries like France with good results and will favour the mobility of the youngest in rural areas where, even with all possible efforts, public transport obviously does not arrive in the same conditions as in more urban environments.

“And it also means guaranteeing equality in the exercise of the rights of our young people in rural areas,” he said.

Currently, the minimum age to obtain a B driving licence in Spain is 18. However, 16-year-olds must pass an exam to have this new licence.

Fernando Grande-Marlaska is looking to promote the use of electric vehicles in Spain and he believes this is another measure toward the country’s 2030 road safety strategy plan.

Countries such as Portugal, Italy, France and the United Kingdom have already seen success with this driving licence, as noted by the DGT.

What is and when does the B1 permit come into force?

The B1 license allows those over 16 years of age to drive electric vehicles with a maximum speed of 90 km/h and a maximum weight of 400 kg – defined in section b of article 1.3 of Directive 2002/24/EC – on the approval of two- or three-wheeled vehicles.

They are vehicles that do not require a large use of energy to move.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is looking to roll out the licence from 2023.

However, before this regulation enters into force and is published in the Official State Gazette (BOE), it is necessary to reform the Drivers’ Regulations, where the essential requirements for obtaining it must be collected.

The Council of Ministers must give its approval to this reform.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.