By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 16:56

Elche City Council launch awareness campaign to stop the spread of mosquitoes. Image: AytoElche

ELCHE City Council and the company in charge of fumigation work in the municipality, CTL Sanidad Ambiental, have launched a public awareness campaign to tackle the spread of mosquitoes.

Elche’s councillor for Health, Mariola Galiana, is asking for the collaboration of the public to take action in their homes, which CTL cannot access, in order to stop the spread of mosquitoes.

Ms Galiana has urged Elche residents to pay special attention to swimming pools, reservoirs, puddles, drums, tyres, flower pots and containers in general, as “larvae breed in these places.”

CTL said: “In the case of swimming pools, they should be chlorinated and, if small puddles are found, they should be dried, bleached or covered with mosquito nets.”

Elche City Council has intensified spraying against mosquitoes and is taking daily action in areas of the municipality most affected by the presence of mosquitoes, coinciding with the summer season and the arrival of high temperatures.

“Both in the town centre and in neighbouring areas, the most effective treatments are being carried out, proven by the company’s extensive experience in municipal campaigns, which are also carried out with effective, specific products that are environmentally friendly and respectful of the environment and other animal species,” Galiana said.

