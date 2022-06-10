By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 19:22

Gabriel Miró's old summer house becomes the first "Alicante Hallmarks" play centre Credit: Creative Commons

Alicante’s new play centre aims to allow for children and young people to learn about the history, customs and hallmarks of the city through play.

The new play centre in Alicante, named after acclaimed Alicante-born modernist writer, Gabriel Miro, will see primary and secondary schools in the next academic year, with the first workshops for infant and primary school children reportedly taking place this summer, during the month of July, both inside and outside the building, enclosed by a fence, as reported by 20minutos.

Registration for these summer workshops will open in the next few days, and will run from July 1 to July 29, from 9am to 2pm, according to a press release from the council.

Antonio Manresa, head of the Department of Culture stated: “We have a toy library in Alicante and for Alicante, with games for the youngest children about the city, its customs, traditions and activities related to important people in the different festivals”.

The Councillor for Town Planning, Adrián Santos, stressed that the refurbishment of the Finca Benisaudet “is something that the residents and the people of Alicante in general have been calling for for many years, and it will allow this historic building to be given new value and revitalise the Los Ángeles neighbourhood, as well as boosting the cultural facilities in the area”.

