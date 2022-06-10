By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 10:14

High school athlete dies after collapsing during basketball practice. Image: Google

A HIGH school student-athlete – believed to be 16-years-old – died after collapsing during after-school basketball practice on Wednesday, June 8.

The young athlete, who attended the Bayside High School in New York City, New York, has died after collapsing during an ‘after-school conditioning’ training session.

Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton informed Bayside families of the “very sad news.”

“A Bayside High School athlete collapsed during conditioning and later passed away,” he said on Thursday, June 9.

“The Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected.

“BHS administration, counsellors, and VBCPS support staff are prepared to address our staff and student needs.

“We know too that family is often the best source of comfort to our students during such tragic events.”

He added: “I know you will keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. We are Bayside strong.”

It is believed that the student was male and collapsed while doing conditioning drills during basketball practice, as reported by WTKR.

A student speaking to the news outlet said he was “shocked”.