By Matthew Roscoe • 10 June 2022 • 10:14
High school athlete dies after collapsing during basketball practice. Image: Google
The young athlete, who attended the Bayside High School in New York City, New York, has died after collapsing during an ‘after-school conditioning’ training session.
Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton informed Bayside families of the “very sad news.”
“A Bayside High School athlete collapsed during conditioning and later passed away,” he said on Thursday, June 9.
“The Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected.
“BHS administration, counsellors, and VBCPS support staff are prepared to address our staff and student needs.
“We know too that family is often the best source of comfort to our students during such tragic events.”
He added: “I know you will keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. We are Bayside strong.”
It is believed that the student was male and collapsed while doing conditioning drills during basketball practice, as reported by WTKR.
A student speaking to the news outlet said he was “shocked”.
“I mean you never expect it, especially children this young,” said 2021 graduate Aiden Pick, who revealed to WTKR that they were both on the school’s football team.
The death of the young athlete, believed to have been while taking part in basketball practice, comes a few months after three young athletes in the US died while playing the sport.
On February 5, 15-year-old Preston Settles collapsed during a game at Brooks School in North Andover.
Settles stopped breathing during the game and was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where doctors shocked his heart eight times but could not get it to start again on its own.
At the hospital, the teenager was placed on an automatic CPR machine and breathing tube, several hours before Settles began breathing again.
He was then airlifted to Tufts Medical Centre and placed on life support before later being taken to Boston Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday, February 27.
On February 8, Cameran Wheatley, a 17-year-old senior at Bremen High School, collapsed during a basketball game against Chicago High School at about 9:20 pm before dying later at Christ Hospital.
On the same day, Devonte Mumphrey collapsed and died during a Yellowjackets’ basketball game after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.
Devonte, 15, was a basketball standout who was nominated for Mr Texas Basketball Player of the Week after scoring 45 points in a single game in January. As a freshman, Mumphrey was named the District Newcomer of the Year.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.