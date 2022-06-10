Husqvarna motorcycles unveils its all-new FS 450 Supermoto

By Chris King • 10 June 2022 • 1:22

Image of the new Husqvarna FS 450. Credit: Husqvarna

The all-new FS 450 Supermoto motorcycle has been unveiled by Husqvarna.

All-new for 2023, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ FS 450 continues its legacy as a premium supermoto racer. Designed and developed to offer outstanding supermoto performance, the FS 450 is expertly crafted with the latest technology and competition-focused components to create a highly capable circuit racing machine.

Finished with new bodywork and improved ergonomics for 2023, the FS 450 is complete with striking white and grey graphics for a distinctive look. Powered by a new 450cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the performance characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned using the updated map select switch mounted on the ProTaper handlebars.

This sophisticated device allows for full customisation of the machine as it controls the activation of launch control, traction control, and the new Quickshifter, which ensures seamless upshifts.

A new hydro-formed frame enhances rider feedback with the new polyamide-reinforced aluminium subframe playing a vital role in aiding handling and ensuring comfort. Together with the latest WP suspension and a repositioned engine that improves mass centralisation, the FS 450 delivers an exceptional on-track experience for all riders. Assembled skilfully with quality, supermoto-specific hardware including Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high-performance Brembo brakes, the FS 450 is undoubtedly built for competition. With all these performance-focused technical advancements, the FS 450 unquestionably remains the most powerful, best-handling, and most complete supermoto machine on the market today.

To further customise the FS 450, a concise selection of high-quality technical accessories is available from your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership. Each component on offer is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight, or add durability to this exceptional supermoto machine. For enhanced rider safety and unrestricted performance, a premium collection of supermoto-specific functional apparel combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection, and style. The 2023 FS 450 is now available worldwide from all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.