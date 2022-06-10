Javea Players’ latest production, ‘Bats’, is a truly international affair

By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 12:13

Helen (Felicity Ashcroft), Una (Caroline Drewett-Mansell) and Anne (Graciela Kaplan) are busy admiring the cosmetics while Mike (Chris Bell) and Peter (James Ward) want to tackle the bat problem. Image: Phil Mansell

The upcoming production from the Javea Players, Bats, which was written by the company’s own Phil Mansell, has cast members from three different continents.

When Javea Players stage their latest production this summer, Bats, it will truly be an international affair. Members of the talented cast hail from a variety of countries including Argentina, the USA and Wales.

“I’m lucky to have such a multinational cast,” said Javea Players’ resident playwright Phil Mansell, who wrote the play. “It means I have been able to re-write the parts to represent where the actor comes from.”

As a result, Graciela Kaplan plays a travelling cosmetics salesperson from Buenos Aires and Joel Rice is able to turn up the temperature as a door-to-door evangelist from the Deep South of the US. However, Welsh actor Caroline Drewett-Mansell prefers to show off her skills for dialects in her portrayal of a nosy neighbour as a Brummie. It all helps to provide one of the running jokes of the play: “You’re not from round here, are you?”

The play is a comedy set in the living room of a house in a quiet cul-de-sac where a couple finds their orderly lives disturbed by an infestation of bats in the attic. The local bat exterminator is summoned, which leads the string of people who come to the door to be mistaken for him. When he finally does turn up, his work is interrupted by a birthday strippergram, and by the time he gets down to business, it looks like it might be too late…

Bats will be performed from June 29 to July 5 (excluding Sunday) at the Casa de Cultura in Javea at 9pm following a tapas supper at the Bar Imperial at 7pm. Tickets cost €19.50 and are only available online. Masks are recommended in the theatre. For more information and to book, visit www.javeaplayers.com.

