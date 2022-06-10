Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down in Ukraine sees last court hearing

By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 18:38

Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down in Donbas sees last court hearing Credit: Twitter @JITMH17

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 shot down in Donbas, Ukraine, while flying from the Netherlands in 2014, has seen its final court hearing on Friday, June, 10.

The news of the final court case of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was announced by the Joint International Criminal Investigation Team of flight MH17 on their official Twitter account:

“Today was the last day of the mh17 trial. The verdict is due in November or December 2022. The point of view of the prosecutors is read and seen here: https://strafdossiermh17.om.nl (English and Dutch) #MH17criminalfiles #mh17”

Today was the last day of the mh17 trial. The verdict is due in November or December 2022. The point of view of the prosecutors is read and seen here: https://t.co/HBs875P6tg (English and Dutch) #MH17criminalfiles #mh17 pic.twitter.com/I4fHWZYqct — JIT MH17 (@JITMH17) June 10, 2022

Credit: Twitter @JITMH17

The tragedy that claimed the lives of 298 people, saw the court accuse four servicemen of the 53rd air Defence brigade of the Russian Federation.

The defence of one of the four defendants, Russian Oleg Pulatov, reportedly appeared in court on June 9 and June 10, in an attempt to present arguments by the prosecution.

Pulatov reportedly denied his guilt in his final plea, as he has done since the incident first occurred, stating that “it is still not completely clear what happened”.

The announcement of the verdict is expected in November-December 2022.

The Hague has seen the pending case at its District Court since March 2020, and aside from these hearings both Australia, as well as the Netherlands, have reportedly launched a case on the incident before the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

