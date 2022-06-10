By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 17:02

NATO Secretary General set to visit Finland and Sweden next week Credit: Creative Commons

NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, is visiting Finland and Sweden on June 12 – 13 2022.

In Finland, the NATO Secretary General is set to meet the President, Mr. Sauli Niinistö, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Pekka Haavisto, and other senior Finnish officials, as issued in an official press release.

On Sunday, Mr. Stoltenberg is set to take part in the Kultaranta Talks, alongside President Niinistö.

On Monday, the Secretary General is set to travel to Sweden, whereupon he will meet with the Prime Minister, Ms. Magdalena Andersson, and her Government.

The exact times for the meetings according to NATO are as follows:

12 June 15:00 (CEST) Secretary General joint press conference with the President of Finland

12 June 17:25 (CEST) Secretary General joins the President of Finland at the Kultaranta talks

13 June 15:10 (CEST) Secretary General joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Sweden

The aforementioned events are set to be streamed live on the NATO website, which will also provide transcripts and photos of the events, as well as downloadable videos.

Finnish National broadcaster YLE will also be livestreaming the Kultaranta Talks.

The news of the NATO’s Secretary General planning visits to Finland and Sweden, follows Finland announcing its plans to build barriers located on its eastern borders with Russia, following threats during Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine, on Thursday, June, 9.

Finland is currently in the application stage for joining NATO, and the nation has had many historic wars with Russia. Despite this its border with Russia does not have any barriers, marked only by plastic lines and signs for the majority of its 1,300 km length.

