Norwegian Vivace Youth Choir to give free concert in Alicante’s Benitachell

By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 15:27

The Norwegian Vivace Youth Choir will give a free concert in Alicante's Benitachell. Image: Norwegian Youth Choir

The prestigious and talented Norwegian Youth Choir will be visiting Benitachell, on the Costa Blanca, later this month.

The Norwegian Vivace Youth Choir are visiting Spain and will be singing in Benitachell Church on June 26, starting at 7pm.

The choir consists of 25 singers aged between 12 and 19, who sing mainly church music and Norwegian folk tunes. The choir regularly collaborates with professional musicians and sings in concerts and masses. In recent years it has participated in the St. Olaf Festival in the cathedral in Trondheim, and in events covered by the national NRK TV station.

In 2015 the choir did a concert tour of Spain and in 2018 they visited Italy. In 2016 they made a CD recording of Christmas music and in 2019 they made a recording of ‘Drømmedryss’, a specially written mass. During the Norwegian championship in 2019, the choir won the honorary award for ‘Outstanding Interpretation of a Norwegian Piece’ and in 2021 also won first prize.

Vivace is conducted by Siv Anette Lorentzen, and Bjørn Alexander Bratsberg is the choir’s regular pianist and organist.

Tickets are not required for this free concert, but any donations will be greatly appreciated by the Parroquia de Santa María Magdalena in Benitachell.

