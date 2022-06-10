By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 19:06
RENFE cancels ticket sales for Alicante-Madrid from July
Credit: Creative Commons
RENFE has suspended the sale of tickets for the Alicante-Madrid line from July onwards until the rearrangement of services between the terminus stations in the capital can be finalised and it is decided which trains and at what times they will travel to Atocha station, as well as which will be diverted to the Chamartín terminal, following the remodelling work being carried out at both stations, as reported by Alicante Plaza.
This rearrangement of stops should hopefully be resolved in the coming weeks, with some sources saying it will be resolved before the end of June, so that there will not be a time lag during which tickets cannot be purchased.
So far, ticket sales are still open but only until 30 June, while it is possible to buy tickets for journeys between Valencia and Madrid until December.
The distribution of journeys between the two Madrid stations is expected to be made official in the next two or three weeks, once the necessary remodelling work has been completed.
Chamartín Clara Campoamor station will take over from Madrid Puerta de Atocha station as the final destination for most of the services on the entire Levante corridor (including Alicante and Valencia),unless any last minute changes are announced.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.