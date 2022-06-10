By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 19:06

RENFE cancels ticket sales for Alicante-Madrid from July Credit: Creative Commons

RENFE’s route between Alicante and Madrid has seen its tickets sales cancelled for the month of July until services are rearranged.

RENFE has suspended the sale of tickets for the Alicante-Madrid line from July onwards until the rearrangement of services between the terminus stations in the capital can be finalised and it is decided which trains and at what times they will travel to Atocha station, as well as which will be diverted to the Chamartín terminal, following the remodelling work being carried out at both stations, as reported by Alicante Plaza.

This rearrangement of stops should hopefully be resolved in the coming weeks, with some sources saying it will be resolved before the end of June, so that there will not be a time lag during which tickets cannot be purchased.

So far, ticket sales are still open but only until 30 June, while it is possible to buy tickets for journeys between Valencia and Madrid until December.

The distribution of journeys between the two Madrid stations is expected to be made official in the next two or three weeks, once the necessary remodelling work has been completed.

Chamartín Clara Campoamor station will take over from Madrid Puerta de Atocha station as the final destination for most of the services on the entire Levante corridor (including Alicante and Valencia),unless any last minute changes are announced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.