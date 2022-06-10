By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 13:43

Russia planned to "passport" Kyiv residents with USSR documents claims Ukraine Credit: Security Service of Ukraine

Russia’s alleged plans to use USSR documents to “passport” residents in occupied Kyiv was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine on Friday, June 10.

The USSR passports were part of Russia’s alleged plan to create an occupation administration in the occupied region of Kyiv and organise a “pseudo-referendum” to vote for a local council, according to the official report by the Security Service of Ukraine.

All residents who registered would be given, in exchange for Ukrainian documents, USSR passports, at least until the official Russian Federation documents were issued.

The claims are allegedly evidenced by the data obtained by the SBU military counterintelligence at the positions of the Russian forces, as well as “by the behaviour of the Nazis in the parts of Ukraine that are currently under their occupation.”

In particular, a thief’s cache of passport forms of the former USSR was discovered. It was found in an abandoned house near the town of Makariv, Buchansky district.

It is noteworthy that these letterheads were of the Ukrainian type – under the name of the USSR. Such a series has not been produced in Ukraine since 1990.

Thus the Security Service of Ukraine claims, all the found forms were imported from the Russian Federation at the beginning of the large-scale aggression against Ukraine.

The news follows Russian citizens allegedly burning their passports in a war of Ukraine protest, as reported by the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine on June, 10.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.