By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 11:45

Russian citizens burn their passports in protest to war in Ukraine Credit: Creative Commons

Russian citizens have allegedly burnt their passports in a war of Ukraine protest, as reported by the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine on June, 10.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine, the burning of Russian passports is becoming increasingly common, as “every day there are more and more people willing to leave Russian citizenship and obtain Ukrainian passports.”

They claim that men and women, people of different professions and of different ages agree that being a Russian citizen after the large-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia “is a shame.”

A resident of Rivne region also allegedly publicly burned his passport as a sign of protest and urged other fellow citizens to do the same.

The 50-year-old Russian citizen was born in Ukraine, but moved to Kamchatka, Russia, with his parents before starting school.

“I don’t stand for either Nazism or fascism here. I condemn the evil orders of President Putin and I condemn those who carry them out. I do not want to be a citizen of the Russian Federation! I am ready to lose my citizenship the sooner the better”, stated the man.

In 2014, after the occupation of Ukraine’s peninsula, a man was forced to obtain a “black” passport. But not before, after he saw the attitude of the Russian authorities towards Ukrainians, he decided to return to his motherland, the Chernihiv region.

“I have seen with my own eyes all the violations that the Russian army is doing here, destroying the infrastructure of peaceful towns, killing local residents, bombing hospitals.”

“I saw it all with my own eyes, for in 2022 I volunteered to go to the military commissariat to fight for my own country,” he says.

The man believes that every Ukrainian, who was forced to obtain a Russian passport, must burn it.

A 64-year-old Russian citizen in Lviv region also decided to get rid of his Russian passport.

The man has been in the region since 1998, working in Russia on a rotational basis in the gas drilling industry. He burned his Russian passport to protest against Russia’s actions in Ukraine and urged his compatriots in Ukraine to do the same.

The man stated:

“In the 14 years I have lived in Ukraine, I have not received any threats from the Ukrainians.

“I do not want to be a citizen of the country that has committed genocide against the Ukrainian people and I am cancelling my passport. Glory to Ukraine!”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.