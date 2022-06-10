By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 14:03

Spain issues SEVERE heatwave warning for weekend followed by cold drop Credit: Twitter @WMO @AEMET_Esp

The Government of Spain has issued a heatwave warning for the weekend and the beginning of next week in joint collaboration with its State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on Friday, June, 10.

The Government of Spain has issued a further official heatwave warning following one issued yesterday on Thursday, June, 9.

Taking to Twitter Spain’s AEMET warned of the impending heatwave stating:

“⚠️SPECIAL WARNING OF ADVERSE PHENOMENA #FMA #HeatWave 🌡️

📌Geographical scope: The Iberian Peninsula, except Galicia, Cantabrian area and Pyrenees.

📌Beginning. Sunday, 12

📌Duration: Until Wednesday 15th, at least.

📌Probability: Very high (greater than 90%).”

The World Meteorological Organisation also tweeted on the heatwave set to hit Spain:

“#Spain and parts of North Africa gripped by extreme heat. Temperatures forecast to hit 40 ºC in SW Spain, 5-10° C above normal, says @AEMET_Esp Extreme to very high 🔥fire risk in parts of the country #Climatechange means heatwaves start earlier, are more frequent and intense”

#Spain and parts of North Africa gripped by extreme heat. Temperatures forecast to hit 40 ºC in SW Spain, 5-10° C above normal, says @AEMET_Esp Extreme to very high 🔥fire risk in parts of the country#Climatechange means heatwaves start earlier, are more frequent and intense pic.twitter.com/XxddIBUSAH — World Meteorological Organization (@WMO) June 10, 2022

The full heatwave as issued by the Government of Spain read:

Since yesterday, Thursday, the anticyclonic situation with generalised stability and strong sunshine, together with the entry of a mass of warm air from North Africa, is causing a significant rise in temperatures, both minimum and maximum, in a large part of the Peninsula.

This rise will increase over the next few days, especially from Sunday 12, when the presence of a low to the west of the Gulf of Cadiz will intensify the African flow with very warm and dry air.

As a result, an episode of heatwave will begin on this day and will last at least until Wednesday 15th. The southerly wind will also bring with it dust in suspension, which will cause heat waves and reduced visibility.

The highest highs today, Friday, will range between 38-40C in the Guadalquivir valley and 36C in the Tagus and Ebro valleys.

Tomorrow, Saturday, they will increase especially in the centre and southwest quadrant of the peninsula, with orange warnings (40C) in the Guadalquivir valley and Vegas del Guadiana.

During the heatwave episode it is very likely that maximum temperatures will reach 34-36C quite widespread in the interior of the peninsula and Mallorca.

These values will be widely exceeded in the Guadalquivir valley, where they could reach 40-43 C, and in other parts of the southwest quadrant and perhaps also in the Ebro valley, where they are likely to reach 38-41 C.

In these areas, minimum temperatures will also be high, with values close to 25C in the Guadalquivir valley.

During these days, thunderstorms are also likely to form in the interior of the northern half of the peninsula and in the afternoons, which will be rather dry and with strong gusts of wind.

As for the end of the episode, uncertainty is high and is associated with the behaviour of a cold drop which, from Wednesday 15, will be located to the north of Madeira and whose subsequent evolution cannot yet be precisely determined.

The most likely scenario at present is that it will remain in a stationary position, so that the heat wave could continue for the rest of the week.

However, there are also scenarios that show an approach of the cold drop to the Peninsula on Thursday, or even on Wednesday itself, which would lead to the onset of a decrease in temperatures in the west.

