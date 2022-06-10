By Guest Writer • 10 June 2022 • 13:36

Wallapop is one of a growing number of similar sites Credit: Wallapop

SPANISH consumers are becoming more likely to repair and reuse according to ‘The Network of Change’ survey conducted by Kantar for Wallapop.

In times of financial difficulty which became most apparent during the lockdowns in Spain which is continuing with the high levels of inflation, it is quite normal to see families cutting back on luxuries and postponing non-essential purchases.

There is a difference between how businesses in different countries have reacted to this situation, with the UK for example cutting individual profits in order to boost turnover whilst in Spain, many companies kept prices high in order to protect profits from reduced sales.

In the current situation there seems to be a third option which integrates a new level of understanding of the need to be more committed to sustainability and to ensure that “awareness wins over impulse”.

Wallapop, founded in 2014 is basically an online option for those wishing to buy and sell second hand goods either in order to be part of the sustainable economy or to simply get a good deal.

According to the report, 62 per cent of those surveyed indicate that when they finally decide to acquire a new product, they do so taking into account sustainability factors, a percentage that increases among women.

Some 55 per cent of these of consumers point to second-hand online platforms as the ones that are working the most to promote the circular economy and the ones that most help to practice more conscious consumption.

Thank you for reading 'Spanish consumers are becoming more likely to repair and reuse'