The latest news from AKIRA Dog Sanctuary in Costa Blanca’s Moraira

By Tamsin Brown • 10 June 2022 • 18:48

The latest news from the AKIRA Dog Sanctuary in Costa Blanca's Moraira. Image: AKIRA

The AKIRA charity shop in Moraira, on the Costa Blanca, has new summer opening hours and would greatly appreciate any donations of children’s paddling pools for the dogs.

The AKIRA Dog Sanctuary charity shop in Moraira, which sells all kinds of generously donated things in benefit of the dog shelter in Benissa, has changed its opening hours for summer. Those planning to visit to drop off donations or simply to browse for a bargain are asked to please note that the shop will be open from 10am to 1pm, closing 30 minutes earlier than it previously did.

AKIRA also has a bookstall at Moraira market every second, third and fourth Friday of the month. This month, it will be at the market on June 10, 17 and 24.

As it is getting to that time of year again, when the weather is warming up and the dogs need cooling down, AKIRA would greatly appreciate it if those who have old children’s shell sandpits that they no longer need could donate them to the dog sanctuary. They make excellent dog pools!

The shelter opening hours remain the same (9.30am – 4pm) and everyone is very welcome to visit, meet the dogs, sit with them, stroke them and play with them. However, rising temperatures mean there is a very real risk of heatstroke for the dogs, so for safety reasons, dog walking will now be limited to mornings, between 9am and 11am.

AKIRA can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/akiraanimalsanctuary/ and on Instagram at @akiradogsanctuary.

