Tickets are already on sale for the Davis Cup Finals 2022 in Malaga

Tickets went on sale this Wednesday, June 8, for the crossover phase of the Davis Cup Finals 2022. This event will be staged at the Jose Maria Marin Carpena Sports Palace in Malaga city between November 22 and 27.

The sale of seats was launched with the display of a 1,600m2 canvas in the La Malagueta bullring, on which was written the message ‘Malaga, this Davis is for you’. It was a welcome message to the eight teams who will eventually make it through to the finals of the tennis tournament, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Group matches will be played between September 13 and 18 at four different European venues, specifically in Valencia, Glasgow, Hamburg, and Bologna. From these groups, the top two teams will head to the Costa del Sol in November.

As explained by Enric Rojas, CEO of Kosmos Tennishey, the teams will face each other in direct elimination rounds in a ‘Final 8’ format with the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final. “This will allow the fans of those eight classified teams to plan their trip to Malaga in advance to support their team”, he pointed out.

Tickets are reported to be literally “flying” in these early stages, and can be purchased in different packages through the web portal: daviscupfinals.com.

