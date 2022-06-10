By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 17:25

Twin Peaks singer and David Lynch collaborator Julee Cruise dies aged 65 Credit: Twitter @Julescruiser

Twin Peaks Singer Julee Cruise, has died at the age of 65, as reported by her husband Edward Grinnan on Facebook.

The statement on the death of Twin Peaks Singer Julee Cruise, written by her husband, stated:

“She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace.”

The singer revealed that she suffered from Lupus in 2018.

Cruise is best known for her work with filmmaker David Lynch, with whom she collaborated on several occasions.

Perhaps her best known song was her interpretation of “Falling”, with lyrics by Lynch and music by Angelo Badalamenti, which was a success throughout Europe, after the hit series “Twin Peaks” took off.

Tributes have since flooded Twitter since the announcement of her death:

“RIP Julee Cruise. Falling is OC amazing, but this is my favorite off the Twin Peaks soundtrack,” read one tweet posted alongside one of her songs.

“into the night//julee cruise

Into the night

Shadows fall

Shadows fall so blue

I cry out

I cry out for you,” read another tweet posted in tribute to Cruise and one of her songs.

into the night//julee cruise

Into the night

Shadows fall

Shadows fall so blue

I cry out

“Love you Julee Cruise. We’ll all miss you,” read another tweet posted alongside a photo of Cruise by David Lynch.

