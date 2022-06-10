By Joshua Manning • 10 June 2022 • 14:35

UK travel chaos "hasn’t even peaked" warns leaked EasyJet pilots' letter Credit: Creative Commons

EasyJet pilots warned airline executives that UK travel chaos seen across the nation has not “even peaked yet” as passenger numbers continue to rise.

The UK’s travel chaos letter to airline executives, was allegedly written by the EasyJet branch of the French SNPL Pilot’s Union, as reported by The Standard.

The letter to airline executives, written by the easyJet branch of the French SNPL pilots union, warned of a “frightening scenario” to be seen in the following weeks as the number of passengers on flights continue to increase as the summer begins.

The leaked letter, obtained by The i, stated:

“Literally hundreds of employees in distress have fed back how chaotic our operations have become recently, to unprecedented levels.

“We are actually convinced that our disruption hasn’t even peaked yet and frankly this is a frightening prospect.”

As further flight cancellations are expected to be the norm, the letter informed chief executive, Johan Lundgren, that a full summer schedule would not be at all possible as there are fewer staff including planning officers, cabin crew and flight crew members.

Speaking in an ITV interview lat week, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary proposed that drafting the army to UK airports for the next months could solve the airport travel chaos seen across the country during the last months.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.